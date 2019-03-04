Westmoreland Coal Company announces bankruptcy approval

Westmoreland Coal Company announced Monday their Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan was approved by a judge in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The approval allows Westmoreland's first lien creditors to take ownership of the company's assets. That includes their location in Colstrip.

The coal company's mines will remain in operation under new leadership. Westmoreland said they expect to complete transactions associated with its financial restructuring by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

They said this move will save over a thousand jobs in the United States and Canada.

Full press release below: