Warrior Wishes Montana preps for 4th annual 'Vetsgiving'

BILLINGS, Mont. - With the help of Albertsons in the Heights, Warrior Wishes Montana is providing 500 meals to veterans and their families next Tuesday for their annual "Vetsgiving."

JR Campbell, the deli manager at Albertsons, is a veteran himself and has helped Warrior Wishes Montana provide Thanksgiving meals for veterans for the past four years.

All in one night, the team of Albertsons employees will be preparing 420 lbs. of turkey, 300 lbs. of mashed potatoes and stuffing, and 100 lbs. of gravy.

"This is one of our biggest events that we hold, where we get a lot of volunteers and veterans out, and that's really the name of the game for Warrior Wishes, just getting the veterans out and communicating with one another," said Miguel Gonzalez of Warrior Wishes Montana.

He says all volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This year, they are expanding beyond Billings, and will have pick up locations in surrounding areas listed below.