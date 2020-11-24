BILLINGS, Mont. - Warrior Wishes Montana hosted its biggest Vetsgiving ever Tuesday, handing out around 750 meals to veterans in Billings, Hardin, Roundup, Red Lodge, and Laurel.

Each meal includes beans, corn, rolls, turkey, stuffing, and all kinds of other treats.

"What I like to tell people is it makes you feel good all over because it gives you that warm feeling in your heart that you've done something good for somebody that really needs your help," says Vice President of Warrior Wishes, John Smart.

One Navy veteran, Eugene Burns, says organizations like Warrior Wishes give him a sense of community, especially in times like these where many veterans find themselves isolated from friends and family.

"I hope '21 is a better year than '20 was, but you can't go back and you can't redo things, that's just the way it is," says Eugene.

He is one of many people this year who chose not to spend Thanksgiving with family because of coronavirus, but he is finding other ways to connect.

"Even if you can't be with them, you can call them on the phone and talk to them," he says.

John Smart says Tuesday's event wouldn't be possible without all of their volunteers and sponsors, including Albertsons in the Heights which donated all of the food.

Vetsgiving is just one of the many things Warrior Wishes does to support veterans in Montana. For more information, you can visit their website warriorwishesmontana.com.