BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone River Parks Association is one of many non-profit organizations in Billings that uses volunteer effort and donations to help keep our parks fun, safe, and clean.

YRPA helps maintain trails and even install dog waste stations. YRPA also plays a key in developing the Montana Audubon Center, which educates tens of thousands of children about nature along the Yellowstone River every year.

"We're always looking for additional help," YRPA's Roger Williams said. "People that can donate a few hours a day or so a week to help out with trail maintenance and trail development and park maintenance in general would be a big help."

If you're interested in volunteering, the Yellowstone River Parks Association meets every Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in the Montana Audubon Center.