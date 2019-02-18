Volunteer group donates throughout Billings community

Happening at the Montana Women's Prison in Billings, the Community Crochet group will crochet and knit different kinds of clothing and accessories and they will donate these items all throughout the Billings community.

Beth Emard is a volunteer trainer for this group and teaches prisoners twice a month how to knit and crochet. Emard has been volunteering for about three and a half years now and said the women will donate the items they make to different schools, hospice, Tumbleweed which serves Billings homeless youth, family shelters, and chemo patients from different hospitals.

Emard said the volunteers will donate hats, scarves, mittens, blankets, and much more. She explained by doing this program at the women's shelter, it's a sense of healing for the prisoners. She said it's also been a sense of healing for her.

"I think volunteering makes the world go round and it's always just been very important to me to help and serve others and I don't think life has much meaning unless you're doing something for other people," Emard said.

The Community Crochet group at the women's prison has as many as 12 prisoners participating and at least six others volunteering to train the women.

Beth is from the Hope United Methodist Church and said her church, among other methodist churches, will help the group. You can become a volunteer if you're interested. If you'd like to donate, Emard said you can donate yarn, plastic crochet hooks, or short knitting needles.