LAUREL, Mont. - As wildfire season ends, many volunteer firefighters are moving on to their regular jobs, but volunteer fire stations need as much help as they can get year-round.

We met with Laurel Fire Chief Brent Peters to ask what these fire stations need to ensure the safety of the public.

Fire Chief Peters tells says getting enough staff is always difficult for volunteer stations across the country, mainly because it's a demanding profession and everyone is already working multiple jobs.

Chief Peters says he uses his vacation time from his other job to have enough time to fight fires in the summer, and many volunteers do the same thing.

Now those volunteers with other jobs and families to provide for are moving on, and unfortunately, that leaves stations short-handed.

Chief Peters says of course they could use more help and there are a lot of reasons to become a volunteer.

"It's rewarding, it's heartbreaking. You walk away from every call feeling like you did something good for your community and your fellow man. It's a prideful thing, and we always talk about how it's a brotherhood down here."

Chief Peters says while they aren't full-time firefighters, they do go through the same training as those professionals.

Any residents considering applying to become a volunteer firefighter are encouraged to contact their local fire department.