BILLINGS, Mont. - Project Safe Neighborhoods was established one year ago to bring together law enforcement on the local, state and federal level to identify the most pressing violent crime in Billings and surrounding communities.

In the one year Project Safe Neighborhoods launched, law enforcement has prosecuted 170 defendants for meth trafficking, firearm offenses and robbery.

Attorney General Tim Fox said when it comes to meth and violent crime, enforcement works.

"We not only pick up people who need to be picked up, prosecute them and put them in jail but we get other people who intend to commit crimes out of our state," said Fox.

As of April 2018, murder, robbery and aggravated assaults had increased almost 26%.

After Project Safe Neighborhoods launched, growth in violent crimes has slowed, only increasing just 1.3%.

This year, law enforcement has seized 212 firearms and 245 pounds of meth.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said they are focused on reducing the demand for meth especially after making changes to crack down on homemade meth operations.

"There's so much of it coming in, perhaps because of our rural nature with the urban centers," said Twito. "We're just seeing the effects of it now and it's been increasing every year since those changes have happened."

Attorney Fox said in order to keep the crime rate down and decrease the drug trade, they'll continue to prosecute these offenders to the fullest extent of the law.

"Its about getting the right areas, where the rise in violent crime is most prevalent," added Attorney Fox. "It's identifying those who are most responsible for that and we have enough criminal intelligence information in identifying who those individuals are."

In response to addressing substance abuse issues and crimes in the community, Yellowstone Substance Abuse Connect Coalition was created to help prevention and create treatment.

The coalition is meeting at Riverstone Health on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend. Please RSVP with Project Manager Becky Bey at 406-247-2907.