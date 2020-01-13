BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Coroner has identified the four people who died in a plane crash north of Billings Saturday.

The victims are 69-year-old David Healow, 36-year-old Rusty Jungles, 35-year-old Mikel Peterson, and 32-year-old Raymond Rumbold. The victims were all from Billings.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office personnel transported National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigators to the scene of the fatal plane crash Monday morning.

Investigators spent most of the day at the crash site, located near Dunn Mountain north of Billings, returning to Billings about 4:30 p.m.

The initial cause of the crash is believed to be from the plane striking a guy wire from a radio tower on Dunn Mountain.