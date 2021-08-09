UPDATE: The Yellowstone County coroner has identified the victim of the shooting as 32-year-old Kevin Bryan White from Billings. According to the coroner, White died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The Billings Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man died after a shooting on South 27th Street Sunday around 2:36 a.m.

According to the Billings Police Department, they found the 32-year-old Billings man lying on the ground unresponsive near the corner of 3rd Avenue South and South 27th Street.

The man was taken to a nearby medical facility for gunshot wound treatment where he eventually died, BPD said.

The BPD investigations division is investigating the incident and it remains ongoing.