BRIDGER, Mont. - Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan has identified the man killed in a crash near Bridger on Monday, April 27.

Sheriff McQuillan says 50-year-old Thane Appell, of Bridger, has been identified as the driver of the pickup that crashed into an irrigation canal on South River Road, south of Bridger.

According to Sheriff McQuillan, the crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday but the crash site wasn't discovered until 9 a.m. Tuesday. He says Appell was the only occupant in the vehicle and he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.