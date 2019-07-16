It's not everyday your organization is recognized as one of the best 25 in the nation.

On Monday night, the VFW on State Avenue here in Billings was happy to be recognized with such an honor.

VFW Post 1634 earned the honor through their work with the community, and ensuring veterans in and around our area have brothers and sisters who served to lean on during hard times.

"Well I think it just shows how much we do for veterans here. I mean if people would come in and watch in the morning or afternoon, we probably get 8 to 10 calls a day. Someone needing help, food money, gas money, they want a new flag, they want a flag raised, they want a flag folded. We've got veterans who need help and we're here. We help all the needy veterans that we can." says Jerry Hudson, Quartermaster of VFW Post 1634

VFW Post 1634 was charted in 1923.

Last year they were designated one of the best posts in Montana. The members tell us they are both honored and humbled to receive national recognition for their work.