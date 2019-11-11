To honor those who have served and are currently serving, businesses across Billings are offering deals to veterans and active-duty military members Monday, Nov. 11.
Here are just a few of the deals you can get on Veterans Day:
- Albertsons: Veterans save 10% off their grocery order with a valid military ID on Monday, November 11.
- AMC Theatres: Free large popcorn with purchase of a military-priced ticket using AMC Stubs membership.
- Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu Monday.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of boneless wings and fries Monday.
- Cajun Phatty's: Veterans eat 1/2 price Monday.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy-one-get-one free Monday, in-restaurant only.
- Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza Monday.
- City Brew Coffee: Veterans receive 10% off their beverage every day.
- Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte.
- Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet and beverage from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday.
- IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
- Krispy Kreme: Free donut and small coffee.
- Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.
- Manny's Sports and Entertainment: Veterans receive first round on the house.
- Mint Smartwash: Free car washes to all active-duty military and veterans all day on Monday.
- Oktoberfest German Restaurant: Veterans receive 10% off entire ticket every day.
- Olive Garden: Free entree from a select menu Monday.
- Outback Steakhouse: Through Monday, Outback has a 20% heroes discount for military members, police officers, firefighters and first responders. There’s also a 10% everyday Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.
- Papa Murphy’s: According to the company’s website, a "limited number of our stores offer various discounts, including senior and military discounts. Please inquire at your local store as this discount is not offered or required at all locations."
- Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert Monday for dining in and takeout orders picked up in-restaurant Monday.
- Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with fries Monday.
- Starbucks: Veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee Monday.
- Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from special menu 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
- TOPZ Sandwich Company: Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free side of queso and a soft drink with an order.