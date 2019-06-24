BILLINGS, Mont. - Northbound traffic on Zimmerman Trail is closed at Grand Avenue due to a three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened about 12:18 p.m. near the Ace Hardware at 1551 Zimmerman Trail.

According to the Billings Police Department, one person has been taken to the hospital.

According to the Billings Police Department

Crews are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.