UPDATE: The 900 block of Lewis Avenue is back open after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

A two-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays in Billings.

According to Sergeant Conrad with the Billings Police Department, a Cadillac ran the stop sign on 9th Street West and was struck by a red truck going down Lewis Avenue.

Sgt. Conrad says four people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash has closed the road in that area. Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route until the scene is cleared.