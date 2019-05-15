UPDATE: The 900 block of Lewis Avenue is back open after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
A two-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays in Billings.
According to Sergeant Conrad with the Billings Police Department, a Cadillac ran the stop sign on 9th Street West and was struck by a red truck going down Lewis Avenue.
Sgt. Conrad says four people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash has closed the road in that area. Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route until the scene is cleared.
