USS Billings Commissioning Ceremony fundraising event is only a train ride away

The USS Billings Commissioning Committee is inviting the public to an exciting fundraising event aboard the BNSF Railway Executive Business Cars. On May 7th, you have a chance to take a round trip train ride that starts and ends at the Billings Depot all in support of the U.S.S. Billings.

City Council Member Mike Yakawich is the co-chair of the U.S.S Billings Commissioning Committee who said the 2-3 hour train ride will be chugging along all the way to Pompei's Pillar and return back.

Yakawich said the train has restored seats, a restored bar, and a restored opportunity for people to travel like they used to in the good ol' days. This fundraising event will help reach the committee's goal of $150,000, which will go towards the upcoming commissioning ceremony in July.

Yakawich said the support is much needed.

"It's not only a big deal, we'll never see this happen again in Billings," Yakawich said. "To have a ship named after us and to have a ship that will really be one that will protect our coast, a notorial combat ship. It will be able to take SEAL teams out into certain missions, it'll be a mine sweeper. It'll be an incredible billboard of Billings throughout the entire world."

During the train ride, Yakawich said people will get a U.S.S Billings hat, heavy hors d'oeuvres, fantastic beverages, and a chance to look at a model of the U.S.S Billings.

To get tickets, you can go to www.ussbillingslcs15.org