Paving on the US Highway 212/310 Rockvale to Laurel Project is complete. Approximately 3-4 days of chip sealing will take place this week, weather dependent. Upon completion of chip sealing, the project will conclude with the completion of signage installation and striping.

Motorists are asked to plan for short delays and to be prepared for changing traffic patterns throughout the week to accommodate chip sealing activity.

If you would like direct updates, text “rock2laurel” to 555888 or email rockvaletolaurel@kljeng.com. There is a construction hotline that will be able to answer frequently asked questions and/or take a message: 1-800-956-3935.