Update on effort to add more fire stations for city of Billings

We have an update regarding Billings Fire chief Bill Rash who is asking the city for two new fire stations to keep up with demand.

Rash said getting the new fire stations has been a process now for the last couple of years. He said city council has been receptive to his proposal, but they still would need to find funding for the new stations, new trucks, and a team of firefighters to fill the two stations.

Rash said they need the new stations to provide better service for a growing population. He said right now, Billings fire's response rate is double the national average and they're getting more calls for service every day.

"We are working to provide, sustain, and to provide better service to the community and we're obviously more than just a fire department," Rash said. "We are a fire rescue, so we have multiple diciplines at which people are becoming more aware, of which is why our call volume has gone up by 51 percent since 2012, but somebody has to be there to do it and that's our job."

Chief Rash said he may be asking the citizens of Billings to help with fire station funding. He said he appreciates all the support from the community and said if anyone has any questions or comments about the proposal, they are welcome to call the Billings Fire Department and he will answer any questions or concerns.