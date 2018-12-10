Update: Man killed in rollover identified, man charged with six counts after 4-vehicle crash

Two crashes over the weekend leaves one man dead while another man attempts to flee from authorities and instead crashes into three vehicles.
The Yellowstone County Coronor's Office identified the body involved in the rollover crash Friday night as that of 25-year-old Travis Mumma from Acton.
Montana Highway Patrol said Mumma was heading northbound in a white-colored vehicle on Montana Highway-3 near Apache Trail when the driver veered off the road. MHP said that's when Mumma overcorrected and ended up rollng the vehicle multiple times. Officials said Mumma was unconscious when first responders arrived at the scene. The coroner said Mumma died from blunt force trauma.
As for 18-year-old Nathan Lyle Cox, he's being charged with two felony counts and 4 misdeameanor counts after attempting to flee from Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies causing a four-vehicle collision.
The Yellowstone County Sherriff's Department said Cox was driving a white-colored vehicle at approximately 1:40 a.m. early Sunday morning when he failed to stop for a deputy in Lockwood. Cox allegedly struck a vehicle at the intersection of Lake Elmo Drive and Kathy Lane, two parked cars on Lake Elmo Drive were also hit.
After the crash, cox allegedly ran on foot, but was later apprehended.
Court documents show alcohol is a factor. He is being charged with two felony counts: criminal endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also being charged with 4 misdemeanor counts: aggravated driving under the influence first offense, fleeing from a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Cox is facing penalties punishable by up to 10 years in the state prison and/or a fine up to 50 thousand dollars.