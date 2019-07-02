UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting firearm into the sky

According to court documents, one man is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun at another man and then allegedly firing it into the air.

KULR-8 News spoke with Lieutenant Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department who said this incident took place shortly after 9 o'clock Monday evening.

Officers responded to the disturbance at a house located on South 28th Street and 3rd Avenue South. The suspect, 31-year-old Artie Lewis Smells Junior, was located nearby. After a brief foot chase, he was arrested.

Police K-9 units were brought in to assist with his arrest.

"We have four total K-9 units for the police department," Lt. Wooley said. "Two of those canines are drug canines only. The other two are for multi-purpose and those are for not only sniffing drugs, but also apprehending suspects. So, for you to see K-9's out on the scene last night, was actually standard procedure for officers responding to a high-risk incident where shots were fired."

The suspect is in custody and is charged with 3 counts. Felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, and obstructing a peace officer, which is a misdemeanor.