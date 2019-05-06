U.S.S. Billings modeled ship unveiled at city council meeting

Set to officially be commissioned by the U.S. Navy in August, the U.S.S. Billings will be the 17th littoral combat ship to join the fleet. Monday night, Phillips 66- one of the ships main sponsors -- unveiled its replica of the ship to the city council.

According to the company, Phillips 66 is the first sponsor to support the Navy ship being named after the Magic City and for that, the city built a model of the U.S.S. Billings to give to Phillips 66. Phillips 66 decided to donate it back to the city.

Ray Rigdon is the Billings refinery manager at Phillips 66 and was part of the unveiling of the model in front of city council Monday night. Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman explained how Phillips 66 came to have this replica in the first place.

"One of the things that we had told people was if you donated 30 thousand, we would buy you a model of the ship for you to have," Pitman said. "This is a 3-foot model to scale of the USS Billings."

The U.S.S. Billings is designed to support focused mine counter measures, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare missions. The model is now in the city council chambers, but that's not where it'll stay.

"We decided to donate it back to the city so that they could move it around to different locations and allow the city to enjoy it versus just putting it at the refinery and only the refinery personnel get to enoy it."

This comes just a day before Tuesday night's big fundraising event for the U.S.S. Billings, a two hour train ride from the Billings Depot to Pompey's Pillar and back.

"We're going to meet at the Depot tomorrow, have some presentations and some discussions about the USS Billings and why we're there and then we're going to get on the train and they're going to take us to Pompey's Pillar and back as a treat for people to experience our community and also be able to share why we're gathering as far as fundraising for the U.S.S. Billings."

Tickets to the train ride event have been sold out, but Pitman said there is still work to be done in regards to raising money for the commissioning and naming rights of the ship. If you'd like to donate, you can log onto ussbillingslcs15.org