UPDATE: Per Billings Police - Officers have detained two juvenile subjects in connection with the incident.

Police secured and cleared the school.

All police are clearing the area. No injuries. Investigation ongoing. No threat at this time.

According to Billings Police, Senior High School is on Lockdown following a report of a person with a gun.

There is a heavy police presence at the school. The public is being asked to stay away.

According to information from Superintendent Greg Upham, this is not an active shooter situation.

Upham says the school is working with police to locate two suspects who may have weapons.

According to Billings Police Chief Rich St. John, police were called to the area after juveniles were seen in Pioneer Park with a handgun by a teacher.

St. John says when the juveniles were called on, they headed towards Senior High. St. John says the assumption was that the juveniles went into the school.

Chief St. John says it was at that time the decision was made to place the school on lockdown.

Chief St. John says that officers at that point started going through the school clearing and then reclearing to locate the individuals.

As of early afternoon, Chief St. John says those individuals had not been located. He emphasized there had been no gunfire.

St. John added that police were asking people to stay away as the school was both safe and secure.

Chief St. John says one person seen being detained at the school matched the description of one of the people seen in the group at Pioneer Park.

Chief St. John added that early information given to police was that the gun may have been an airsoft pistol but that isn't affecting the way police are dealing with the situation.

A media briefing is scheduled for 2:30 PM at the Lincoln Center.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional information.