Billings Christian School Education Foundation has announced Trey Gowdy will be this year's speaker for the foundation's annual fundraising event.

Gowdy is a former federal prosecutor, district attorney and South Carolina congressman.

In Congress, Gowdy worked on the House Judiciary Committee, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the Intelligence Committee, the Committee on Education and the Workforce, and the House Ethics Committee. Gowdy served in the U.S. House from 2010-2018. In 2018, Gowdy announced he would not seek re-election.

The foundation's 2019 Legacy Dinner and Auction will take place March 26 at the Red Lion Montana Convention Center at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event benefit Billings Christian School.

