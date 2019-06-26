The organization running this stand, Provision International, is fundraising for their mission outreach programs. Programs such as feeding the hungry and clothing the poor. Sadly for them, their Fourth of July holiday will likely start off without a bang.

"Somebody stole a 14-foot hallmark trailer that was parked on that side of the firework stand and took it out of here," Lance Lanning said. "We got a call from the sheriff Sunday morning that it was parked out on 80th and King. When we came back from the sheriff to the firework stand, we realized that the boxed truck that was backed up to this side of the firework stand had been cut and the back end of it had been wiped clean."

Lance Lanning is the president of Provision International who said he lost about $10,000 dollars worth of fireworks including trailer damage, that was not insured.

"We're a missions organization, so we deal with some challenging things anyway," Lanning said. "People that are starving, people that need help, some people that live on hand-to-mouth existence. You're trying to help people and that's why we're doing the fireworks fundraiser. So there's a stress to that."

Lanning said although this was an unfortunate event, the organization that helps people "one life at a time", will get through this. He just hopes whoever stole the fireworks is served justice.

"I pray that they turn their life around, whoever took it," Lanning said. "But also, we got great people that come and support the fireworks. That come and buy."

Lanning said even if the fireworks are returned, they can't be sold for fear of tampering. If you know of anything about this incident or know the person or people who stole the fireworks, you are asked to call the sheriff's office and ask for Deputy Kelso.