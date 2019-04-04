TRACED Act aims to crack down on robocalling

A bill aimed at silencing the never-ending ring of robocalls passed the senate commerce committee on Tuesday.

Everyone who has a cellphone nowadays could get bombarded with robocalls on a daily basis. Our Montana Senators Tester and Daines are working diligently to pass the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act- otherwise known as the TRACED act.

A record number of 26 billion robocalls were placed in the United States last year.

The TRACED act would extend the time frame in which the Federal Communications Commission can catch companies or individuals that intentionally break telemarketing restrictions from one year to three.

It would require voice service providers to implement an authentication framework to verify that incoming calls are legitimate before they reach consumers' phones. It would also direct the FCC to track which organizations or individuals purchase which phone numbers in order to identify and trace robocall violators.

We took to the streets of Billings to find out what cellphone users think of receiving robocalls.

"Now it's kind of creepier because it's local area numbers so you really think it's somebody you might know because you see that 406 and then you pick it up and it's either silent or it's somebody telling you they have your information or you need to renew your car warranty right away or something's going to happen to you," Billings Resident Talista Stevens said.

"There's nothing more irritating than getting a call and nobody answering or, you get the hustle and bustle in the background or 'I don't have a warranety on my car anymore,' " Billings Resident Kennedy Locken.

"When I answer, it kind of peeves me I guess, that it's not an actual person," Guanyin Stevens said.

In a statement, Senator Daines states "All over Montana and our country, folks are being taken advantage of through illegal robocalls. We must crack down on these bad actors and stop this abuse once and for all! The bipartisan TRACED Act does just that."

In a statement from Senator Tester, the democrat states "We need to find a way to hang up on robocallers - for good. This bill will help identify robocalls before your phone starts ringing, giving regulators the ability to block them at the source."