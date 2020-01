BILLINGS, Mont. - Toby Keith is coming to the Magic City!

MetraPark announced Monday morning the country music star is bringing his Country Comes to Town Tour to Billings at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Friday, June 19, 2020.

Tickets start at $25.00 (plus applicable fees) and go on-sale Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m.

The show is presented by Pepper Entertainment of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Pepper Entertainment produces shows in multiple markets across the United States.