BILLINGS, Mont. - Three Billings tourist attractions – ZooMontana, DanWalt Gardens, and Moss Mansion – have banded together and created a 'Billings Staycation' Package.

The three locations are listed as the top three tourist attractions in Billings on Trip Advisor. Together, they are offering a 2 for 1 pass for all three attractions.

"Anytime we can partner with the great entities that are in Billings, Montana, we're on board," says Executive Director of ZooMontana Jeff Ewelt, "and what we help it does is, we hope it helps all of us. We hope a visitor comes to the Zoo and then learn about DanWalt Gardens, or want to visit the mansion and see what an incredible asset we have here in town. We're just so excited about this partnership all around, and I think it's going to help us all."

The staycation pass is $30.50, and it's available starting Thursday, July 2nd. Clint Lunde, owner of DanWalt Gardens says it's a great time to visit the garden because right now we're in the mid-summer lily season and the roses are in bloom.

"We focus on perennials primarily," he says, "we have very few annuals that we plant, so everything comes back every year and we always say you have to come about 4-5 times a year if you want to see all the flowers."

And it's not just flowers. DanWalt Gardens has it's own little critters. You may find a few chickens named Feather Locklear and Hennifer Lawrence walking around.

If you're a big history buff, one of Montana's National Historic Places is also included in the package -- Moss Mansion.

"It was built between 1901 and 1903 and it's only been ever owned by one family until it became a museum which actually means that most of the things in it are original to the early 1900s, which makes it very unique for a historic house museum," says Fundraising Manager for Moss Mansion, Aly Turner.

Brenda Maas, Director of Marketing for Visit Southeast Montana Tourism encourages Billings residents to explore what's right in their backyard, while taking necessary safety measures.

"As residents of Billings, we don't always know what we have right here, and I think that that's really important for us to understand what a rich history we have here and the stuff at ZooMontana -- I've lived here for nearly 20 years -- is amazing, it keeps growing every year," says Maas, "and people think there's nothing to do here and there really is so it's really important that we understand that and we live that and we realize that."

If you are interested in the Billings Staycation package, you can contact any one of these three locations.

ZooMontana:https://www.zoomontana.org/

DanWalt Gardens: https://thedanwaltgardens.com/

Moss Mansion: https://www.mossmansion.com/