Billings police stopped a vehicle in front of Senior High Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a rifle being waved out of a car window.

According to Sgt. Pat Curry with Billings police, at approximately 11:30 a.m. officers conducted a felony stop on a vehicle in front of Senior High.

A call to police indicated someone was waving a rifle out of the vehicle's window.

Sgt. Curry said three females and one male were removed from the vehicle.

Curry said a BB gun rifle and a small handgun were recovered.