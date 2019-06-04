Police car in front of Senior High

Billings police stopped a vehicle in front of Senior High Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a rifle being waved out of a car window. 

According to Sgt. Pat Curry with Billings police, at approximately 11:30 a.m. officers conducted a felony stop on a vehicle in front of Senior High. 

A call to police indicated someone was waving a rifle out of the vehicle's window. 

Sgt. Curry said three females and one male were removed from the vehicle. 

Curry said a BB gun rifle and a small handgun were recovered. 

