People came in the thousands to see what this event is all about.

Lords and ladies were seen enjoying the weather at ZooMontana. Doug McIsaac is a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism who said this is a family event where everyone can have fun, dress up, enjoy activities and eat good food. From belly dancers, to drummers, to jousters, to musketeers, McIsaac said you are bound to be entertained. He explained the role his club plays in the festival.

"At the renaissance festival, we help out. We do a kids knighting ceremony, we do the repiere- the muskeeters to off fencing demos, and then we have a booth set up showing all the different arts and sciences that we represent. From garb being made, to needlepoint to -- we don't have a meteor but have a brewers guild as well."

McIsaac said this is the seventh year for the festival and it grows each year. This is a two day event with Sunday being the final day. He said there are new acts and vendors this year so you will see things you havent seen before, hear things you havent heard before and if you come to the festival, you're going to have a great time.