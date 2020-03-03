Third Big Horn County Jail escapee captured

HARDIN, Mont. - The third escaped inmate in February's Big Horn County jailbreak has been captured, according to Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair.

Andrew Parham was found and arrested Tuesday morning in Crow Agency, Sheriff Big Hair says. The sheriff says his whereabouts came from an anonymous tip. The sheriff says there will most likely be additional arrests made for those who were harboring Parham.

Parham and two other inmates, Stephan Caplett and Anthony Castro, escaped the Big Horn County Jail on Friday, February 7. According to the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, the inmates were able to lure a Big Horn County detention officer into one of the larger men's cell block by convincing the officer someone was ill. The inmates then allegedly assaulted and bound the detention officer as well as a dispatcher before escaping the jail.

Caplett and Castro were located by law enforcement on February 10.