The Farmers' Almanac released a list of 10 things you should never burn in your fireplace or wood-stove:

1. Treated or painted wood

2. Manufactured wood (particle board or plywood)

3. Unseasoned wood

4. Resinous wood (like Christmas trees)

5. Wet firewood,

6. Wood pallets

7. Driftwood

8. Paper products

9. Plastics

10. Fire accelerants

Common sense goes a long way with what you throw into your fireplace. So if you're questioning if you should burn it, you probably shouldn't.

For more information on the list: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/fireplace-tips-65919