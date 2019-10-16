The fourth annual NILE rodeo barn party at MetraPark kicked up some boots Wednesday night at the Expo Center, welcoming exhibitors, fans, and members of the community to join in on the fun.

Lauren Terry is the president of the North American South Devon Junior Association who said the party always has a good turnout each year. She said this event has food, drinks, and a live band to get things started.

Terry said the livestock industry likes to have fun and it's the social aspect this event focuses on. The band played different genres of music, such as rock'n'roll, and country. Once the food arrived, dozens of people started connecting and interacting.

"It's sponsored by Frontier Productions and Fraser Ranch and it's honestly just an event to get the barn together and have a good time here with everybody together," Terry said. "With the livestock industry, we only get to see each other maybe two to three times a year, so it's really nice to have an event here in the barn where it's local and centralized where we can all have fun together."

The party got started at around 6:30 p.m. and hit the hay by 9 p.m.