The Rims will be closed off starting July 3rd

The Billings Fire Department will soon be closing off the rims for the Fourth of July holiday.

Billings Fire Chief Bill Rash said it is illegal to sell, use, or possess fireworks within the Billings city limits... but shooting fireworks outside the city limits is allowed. Public areas along the Rims including Zimmerman Park and Phipps Park are set to be closed beginning at 6 Wednesday morning. The Rims will remain closed until July 6th.

Chief Rash said he wants you to have fun this Independence Day, but more importantly, be safe.

"Have a good clear area," Chief Rash said. "Make sure you don't have combustibles, structures, grass is clear, water is available, spectators are a good distance away, and the person that's lighting those fireworks just use extreme caution. Again, common sense to me will prevail in cases. if you have something happen, do not hesitate to call 911."

The closures include public lands along the Rims from Main Street in the Heights, along the south side of Highway 3, through Zimmerman Park.

Chief Rash said there will be active patrols along the closed areas.