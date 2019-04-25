It's the second annual Red Sand Project in the Magic City. This event is a global awareness art project with the goal of starting a conversation about human trafficking.

Dozens of members from the community gathered at MSU Billings, most wearing red, to support the cause and to learn more about human trafficking. The sun was shining brightly upon the guests attending the well-planned event held at MSUB's Peaks to Plains park, which began at noon on Thursday.

Scott Koch is the co-chairman of the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force Awareness Committee and one of the people who worked diligently to make the Red Sand Project a success.

"The Red Sand Project brings awareness to human trafficking," Koch said. "Started by an artist in New York who filled cracks in the sidewalk with red sand as a way to show awareness for supporting human trafficking victims."

Looking at statistics, the average age a person is first trafficked is between 12 and 14 years old - and it happens in Billings.

"Billings has, as far as a population basis- we have a large problem with sexual exploitation and human trafficking," Koch said. "There's a movement on a list of massage parlors. They've been in the news lately. That's just part of it."

Since 2016, Tumbleweed has documented 89 self-identified victims of human trafficking in Billings. The Red Sand Project event helps combat the issue.

"We also have a great community that's supporting it and trying to figure out how to eliminate it and make our community better," Koch said.

The amount of speakers at this event showed just how much the community cares, even on a statewide level. Montana Senator Steve Daines was one of the guest speakers.

"And the sad reality is they prey on the poor and the weak," Senator Daines said.

Council member Penny Ronning spoke on behalf of Montana Senator Jon Tester.

"We must do everything we can to put an end to human trafficking once and for all," Ronning spoke.

The event lasted until 2 Thursday afternoon. Koch hopes they made an impact on the attendees in some way.

"The end goal is to kind of learn what sex trafficking and human trafficking is, how it happens, and to be aware and how easy it is to make a difference," Koch said.

This event continues later in the evening from 5:30 p.m. to approximately 8 p.m. A human trafficking survivor will speak about her experience, as well as her book. The location is in room 148 in the library at MSU Billings.