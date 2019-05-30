BILLINGS, Mont. - Hundreds of children in Yellowstone County go to bed with one question every night: when will they get to be with their families again? Often, those children are in the foster care system, taken from their families by reason of abuse or neglect. These children might fall by the wayside were it not for a special group of volunteers who look after their best interests: CASAs.

A CASA is a Court Appointed Special Advocate. These advocates serve one of the most at-risk populations in the country: kids that are in the foster care system.

Pamela Heisler, a woman who spent time in the foster care system during her childhood, recalls some of the of the harsh conditions she had to endure before being removed from her parents.

“Hi my name is Pamela Butler, I’m six years old,” she recounts. "We’ve been traveling in the car now for quite some time now. It’s cold. Tonight, we’ll be sleeping in the back of a U-Haul and we don’t have any blankets, and I don’t know when we’ll eat.”

Heisler’s story is not unique. Maria Gnecco, program director of CASA of Yellowstone County, says the program is currently serving 364 kids, with 200 advocates, but there are around 900 kids in the system. When you do the math, that leaves over 500 kids in Yellowstone County to fend for themselves.

Gnecco breaks down the trend in the number of removals in Yellowstone County over the last five years. “In 2014, 184 children are removed, and the following year, 2015, it almost tripled,” she says. “And then we have seen in the years after that, 2016, ’17, ’18, we had almost the same amount of kids removed. This is mainly cases related to neglect due to substance abuse.”

Judge Rod Souza with Yellowstone County District Court, sees these cases brought before his bench fairly often. He says the main driver of these cases is addiction to methamphetamines. “It’s the main driver in abuse/neglect cases here in Yellowstone County, it’s the main driver in our felony criminal caseload. Methamphetamine is a significant problem here,” he says.

Children in these circumstances are often assigned to a social worker who keeps track of their case, but CASAs take it one step further. While social workers can be assigned to work with many children, CASAs work with one case at a time, enabling them to form a bond with the child or children involved.

Jenn Weber, Child Protection Specialist Supervisor, says having a good portion of their cases have CASAs assigned gives their office an extension to support and keep an eye on the kids. “That added level of support has been pretty life-changing for most of the kids they work with,” she says.

These advocates are civilians who volunteer their time getting to know kids on their case to make sure their wishes and needs are legally voiced in court. Judge Souza says the information CASAs provide can be vital. “Oftentimes in the courtroom during those hearing, the information provided by CASA is going to spur additional conversations among the parties and attorneys so we can try and find some solutions for those children.”

Now grown-up, Heisler recalls just how influential the relationship with her CASA was for her throughout her young life. “By the time I met Pat, I had been in foster care system for 8 years," she says. “For her to keep showing up and doing what she says she’s going to do… for her to follow through was pretty big. It may seem small, but when you are lost in the chaos of the system… having someone follow through on what they say they’re going to do it kind of monumental.”

But there are an increasing number of kids who need that kind of support. CASA holds information sessions regularly throughout the year, and before they’re sworn into the county, CASAs undergo an 8-week long orientation course. If you’d like to learn more, visits their events page to find an information session that works best for you.

CASAs who volunteer their time do not do so lightly. Most of the volunteers have full-time jobs and families. But as new CASAs are sworn in, they say they hope to make a difference.

Nicole Fourstar, a First Nations person and newly sworn-in CASA says, “I understand the traumas and the effects they have on families, and that’s a huge passion of mind to want to give back and be that change.”

Melissa Walker, an MSUB professor and new CASA says, “It’s hard when you are doing volunteer work that you don’t always see the results. But I think doing something like this and actually being directly involved with a child will be really fulfilling.”

Even before her days in foster care were long behind her, Pamela Heisler knew her CASA had made a huge difference in her life. “To give a child a CASA is to give them a voice, and to give them a voice is to give them hope, and to give them hope is to give them the world,” she says. “I don’t know what I’d do without my CASA. I don’t want to imagine.”

For more information, visit the CASA of Yellowstone County website or call 406-259-1233.