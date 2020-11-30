The Family Tree Center gears up for 35th annual Festival of Trees

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Festival of Trees has been a tradition in Billings for over 30 years, where people in the Billings community donate beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

People then bid on the donated trees, and the winners not only get to go home with a uniquely decorated tree, but they are also helping raise money for The Family Tree Center's sole mission: to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Liz Borders, a registered nurse at St. Vincent Healthcare has helped decorate and donate a tree with her team at St. V's for the past 11 years.

"It's such a great cause, and being a part of the pediatric unit, we see the difference that this can make," Liz says.

This year, Liz and her team's tree theme is "Don't Be a Grinch – Support Local Business." Liz says once the tree is finished, it will be decorated with gift cards to several local businesses in Billings.

Executive Director of the Family Tree Center Stacy Dreessen says this event is well known for its creative and extraordinary decor.

"A really exciting tree that we have this year is one with lottery tickets. There's over $500 in lottery tickets, including five Montana Millionaire tickets," says Dreessen.

If you already have your Christmas tree this year, you can also bid on gift items such as fly fishing gear, golf equipment, jewelry, and much more. You can bid on those gift items through December 5.

Tree bidding and tree viewing at Rimrock Mall starts this Thursday in the former Herberger's location. For more information you can visit www.familytreecenterbillings.org.