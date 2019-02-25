The Billings school board approves to implement a high school levy

The Billings school board approved to establish a high school levy for the upcoming ballot in May.

A high school levy hasn't passed since 2007 and the board of trustees are hoping to change that.

On Monday's school board meeting, SD-2 Superintendent Greg Upham highlights the challenges of passing a high school levy in Billings.

Upham said aside from obtaining new school equipment and textbooks, he also wants to hire more guidance counselors.

With one guidance counselor to 400 students, Upham said he wants to focus on helping students maximize their schedule and help them get into college and open up career pathways.

"This coincides with the vision of the district and the continuation of what we want to do for our students and that is open up opportunities past college into career and support career into college," said Upham. "So when we look at this, it's an extremely important levy that I'm recommending we attempt."

So what does this mean for you?

Homeowners are looking at an increase in property taxes.

The estimated tax increase is $5.02 for a $100,000 home and an estimated $10.04 for a $200,000 home.

With the school board voting unanimously to push forward with the high school levy, the exact amount for property increases is set to be decided next month.