36th annual Shamrock Run event helps students in Billings public schools

The Yellowstone Rim Runners hosted their 36th Shamrock Run event at Pioneer Park in Billings Saturday!

This event is in honor of St. Patrick's day and people of all ages were invited to participate. The Yellowstone Rim Runners is an organization and a running club for Billings and all of Yellowstone County.

We spoke with Aaron Redland, who is the Yellowstone Rim Runners president, said they decided to have this event this weekend because they always try not to compete with the Run to the Pub event in Bozeman. That event occured last weekend for St. Patrick's Day. She said this event is a membership drive for the Yellowstone Rim Runners. She also explained the Shamrock Run is more than just a drive.

"When you participate, you become a member for a year with Rim Runners," Redland said. "But also, this year, the proceeds are going towards providing running shoes for kids in the Billings school districts and we've teamed up with Timeout Sports. So they will be helping us provide shoes within the school district."

Redland said this event included bagpipers, beverages, and when the runners finished their run, they were provided with bacon and pancakes to feed their hunger. Participants were seen wearing green as well as creative clothing and accessories. Dogs were also allowed to participate. Redland said the weather permitted them to have a great day and enjoy the festivities.

The Shamrock Run began at 10 Saturday morning. If you didn't make it to this event and wanted to, there's always next year!