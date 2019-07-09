Terminal Concept to begin soon at Billings Logan International Airport

The Billings Logan International Airport was awarded a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement program, worth more than $1 million dollars. It comes a day after the airport director presented improvement plans for the airport, to the city council.

Airport Director Kevin Ploehn said one of the projects the Billings Logan International Airport has going on is the terminal concept. He said there will be major improvements made to the airport in five phases. The first phase begins in September, with construction on a TSA queing area, a skylight, and other additions.

"We're going to make it nice," Ploehn said. "So, it's going to be a really great product for our customers that come through the Billings airport."

Ploehn said they plan to add a whole new terminal during this project, as well as, a play room for kids, a restaurant and new concessions, among other additions. Ploehn said the project is expected to cost around $55 million dollars.

"About 40 million in construction costs and then we're going to buy new jet bridges, we've got to put in all the things that go along with that," Ploehn adds. "Seating, wifi connectivity, bars, lounges. All those things. So, it's going to be a fair amount of money before it's all said and done."

The improvements are possible after approval of the budget by the city council for the fiscal year 2020. Ploehn said if the total cost exceeds the $40 million dollars allotted, re-budgeting will take place for the following years, adding flexibility. He adds the goal of the renovations is to benefit airport customers.

"I think it'll be a huge improvement for them," Ploehn said. "I'm hoping that people will come here just because it's so cool, that they'll want to sit in it before they fly out some place."

Ploehns said the expected completion of the terminal concept will be in 2023.