A teenager living in the home noticed the fire and safely evacuated his family. Billings fire fighters are calling the young man a hero, saying if it wasn't for his quick thinking, this tragedy could have been much worse.

Angel Howard said her life feels like a nightmare she's still trying to wake up from.

"My son came in and woke me up and said that the garage is on fire," Howard said. "And I said,'The garage is on fire?' Like, I'm hearing him, but I needed to see- he's like, 'I gotta call 911' and I said 'What? What?' and he's like,'The garage is on fire!"

The total damage is estimated to be around $100,000. Howard has a total of six children. Three still live with her and two of those three have disabilities. She and her daughter both have had heart surgery in the past three years. They had lived in the house for four months. She said the fire destroyed everything, including their family vehicle and personal keepsakes that can't be replaced.

"Every picture of my children, our family pictures, our furniture, our clothes," Howard said. "Jose had a twin and she passed at birth and her memory box... things I won't get back or be able to hold or..."

Despite all she's lost, Howard said she's glad her children are all okay. If it wasn't for her son, Giovanni, she said she doesn't know if anyone would still be alive.

"I don't know if we would've gotten out, the way it moved so fast, that I don't know if we would have gotten out."

All Howard can do is keep moving forward. She said it's going to be hard, but she has to try for her children.

"Jose has taught me a lot," Howard said. "More in life than you could ever learn in school and you're never promised tomorrow with a child like that, you know? You just live for today and I mean, all he really knows until now is happiness and love."

If you'd like to help the Howard family in any way, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/donate/517863332088269/

The American Red Cross provides assistance after devastating home fires. If you or anyone you know needs help after a devastation, you can call 1-800-272-6668.