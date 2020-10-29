BILLINGS, Mont. - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made a stop in Billings Thursday to campaign for Montana GOP candidates.

Much emphasis was put on the highly contested Senate race between Republican incumbent Senator Steve Daines and Democratic Governor Steve Bullock. The outcome of that race has the potential to tip power in the U.S. Senate.

Cruz not only urged Montanans to fill out and drop off their ballots, but to also encourage friends and neighbors to do the same.

"If you get nine other people whose ballots are sitting on their kitchen table to go out and fill it in between now and Tuesday, if you get nine other people to vote who wouldn't have voted otherwise, you just voted 10 times," he said.

As of Thursday, the Yellowstone County Elections Office has received more than 69,000 ballots. Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford says the county could easily break its record turnout of 72,000 ballots cast in a presidential election.