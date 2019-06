BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that delayed traffic on Overland Avenue in front of the West End Fuddruckers Wednesday.

A dark blue Ford Escape was seen on top of two different vehicles right in the Fuddruckers entrance.

There's no word from Billings police on how this incident happened or how the Escape ended up parked on top of the two vehicles.

BPD says a man and a woman were both transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries from the crash.