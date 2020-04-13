BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police were involved in a five-hour standoff Monday after officers responded to a downtown motel for a "weapons call."

Officers were called to the Lazy KT Motel on 1st Avenue North about 3:30 p.m. for a "weapons call," according to a tweet by the Billings Police Department. BPD says when officers showed up, three suspects barricaded themselves inside one of the rooms. The BPD SWAT team and hostage negotiator then responded to the scene.

Police on scene at Lazy KT 1403 1st Ave N for a weapons call. Please avoid area until further notice. Sgt Cagle BPD — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 13, 2020

According to police, two of the three suspects has been arrested and the standoff ended about 8:30 Monday evening. Police say after searching every room, they were unable to locate the third suspect.