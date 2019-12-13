BILLINGS - A rollover crash on Billings West End tonight leaves one residence with minor property damage Friday night.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Snelling, a suspected DUI driver rolled her vehicle near the intersection of Neibauer and Shiloh Overpass Roads.

The female driver sustained minor injuries in the rollover and was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Trooper Snelling added, a mailbox was taken out in the rollover.

An investigation is ongoing.