BILLINGS, Mont. - The man accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old man in Billings is in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility after being arrested in Idaho.

Benial Antuwan Davis is being held on a felony charge of deliberate homicide in the death of Waylon Willie Bearground. Court documents state the shooting took place at the apartment complex located on the 4100 block of King Avenue East around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Court documents say Bearground had gone with his parents to the apartment complex to drop off some clothes to an ex girlfriend. One of his parents says Bearground had said he was potentially going to "get into it" with someone. They reportedly told police, they heard an argument take place and then heard a gunshot. Documents state they went toward the apartment building and found Bearground laying outside with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, which included lacerations and a stab wound to the neck.

Davis was arrested by Idaho State Police near Coeur d'Alene on Nov. 3. He is expected to appear for his arraignment in Yellowstone County on Wednesday morning.