UPDATE - Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says a number of deputies were involved in a pursuit yesterday that started in Billings city limits and ended in the area south of Billings.

Linder says a deputy was in the area of South Billings Boulevard Monday afternoon when he noticed Billings Police Officers attempting to stop a pickup truck allegedly involved in the shooting of an unoccupied vehicle on Lewis Avenue.

The deputy tried to assist, but the truck fled at a high speed, prompting law enforcement to terminate the pursuit at that time.

A little later, another deputy spotted the truck and tried to stop it. The truck took off again, but the deputy was able to keep it in sight and followed the truck as it fled on South Billings Blvd, Helfrick Road, Bender Road and onto private property.

Linder says Captain Kent O'Donnell and Gary Blain of Billings Flying Service took to the air in a BFS helicopter to follow the suspects from above while officers on the ground continued the pursuit in their vehicles.

From the air, they were able to see the truck where it had been abandoned, and saw a man running into some brush in the area in an attempt to hide.

O'Donnell and Blain were able to guide deputies and a BPD K-9 to the area and apprehended the suspect without any issues.

Two women who were also in the truck in during the pursuit were found in brush in the area hiding. The two women, ages 19 and 30, were later released with notices to appear for obstructing a peace officer, for running and hiding from the officers.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Shay Dontmix of Lodge Grass, is in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. Linder says Dontmix was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, as well as an additional charge of Criminal Endangerment for the pursuit.

Linder says the investigation is ongoing, as the owner of the truck has not yet been contacted.

