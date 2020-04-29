BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect has been arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies in the Billings area were led on a chase Wednesday night.

According to Lt. Brian Krivitz with the Billings Police Department, about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a reported disturbance in the area of 5th Street West and Clark Avenue. Lt. Krivitz says it was reported that someone was beating another person in the back seat of a vehicle, described as a white Chevy pickup. Lt. Krivitz says officers found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at King Avenue East and Orchard Lane. Officers say the vehicle fled and got onto I-90 westbound.

Lt. Krivitz says the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol found the pickup but it fled from them as well. He says the vehicle turned around on I-90 and went eastbound back toward Billings. Yellowstone County deputies tried to spike the tires and the pickup swerved into the barrow pit and struck the cable median, causing damage and the tires to deflate. Lt. Krivitz says the pickup continued to flee into Billings city limits and Montana Highway Patrol conducted a pit maneuver on the suspect vehicle at 2nd Avenue North and North 19th Street.

Krivitz says the suspect driver, identified as Terry Slater of Lodge Grass, abandoned the vehicle and ran on foot but was quickly apprehended by police. He says the victim in the back seat was injured and transported to a local hospital by AMR.

BPD says their detective division was called out to investigate other criminal allegations involving the vehicle. Police say Slater will be charged with several counts of felony criminal endangerment and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.