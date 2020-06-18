BILLINGS, Mont. - As Relay For Life approaches, like many events, organizers are making adjustments due to the ongoing pandemic.

We spoke with one Billings woman, who not only beat cancer, but has since become involved with the walk for the cure.

"It was very difficult, but it was also life changing in a positive way," says Angie Freyenhagen.

Positivity was the key to Freyenhagen's battle with what she says the doctors called an aggressive form of breast cancer.

"When you're diagnosed with cancer it's one of those moments where it's surreal."

As a single mother at the time, making end of life plans, while also trying to remain optimistic, proved to be a challenge unlike any other.

But through her struggles, Freyenhagen says she found joy in the people around her and through the American Cancer Society.

Her battle began in 2015, and fast forward to 2018, she was participating in the Relay For Life fundraiser. Angie says it was an experience she never wouldn't imagined.

"I did walk the survivor lap my first year when I beat cancer, and that was fun and it was very emotional."

Inspired, Angie returns for yet another year, but this time on the board. She's helping with the luminary part of the walk, which highlights those who have beat cancer, are battling it, or may not have made it through their fight.

"It's just really a visual representation of the battle that we're all fighting," she says.

Another visual aspect is the Tree of Life. When you buy a luminary, you put the name of your loved one on the flower and can watch them bloom until Relay For Life happens.

Through her involvement now, Angie can recall her time of "fighting like a girl" as she witnesses thousands of others beat the disease, just like she did, and all with one goal in mind.

"If at some point we can find the cure it would just be amazing to be able to stop this."