Supporters rally together in support of mill levy for SD2

High school students of School District 2 rallied earlier Tuesday to get support for a proposed mill levy to make some improvements to their education.

We spoke with Emma Black who is a senior at Billings Senior High School. She said it's really important for the students to stand behind this mill levy because its the students who see and use the classroom materials and equipment.

"The parents don't necessarily know what our books look like and what our equipment looks like for labs and stuff and so I think it's important to get that student voice, not just the parents who are capable of voting, but we just need students to talk about what they're going through and how they're doing it," Emma said.

If the mill levy is passed, almost a million dollars can be produced a year. The money would primarily be used to buy new textbooks, tools for science and math, and help for career counselors.

Students will be holding a Day of Action, where they will be knocking on doors asking for your vot on April 29th between 9 p.m. and 4 p.m.