Subway donates 2,000 sandwiches to health care workers at Billings Clinic

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two thousand boxes of Subway sandwiches were donated to health care workers at Billings Clinic Thursday. It took a team of Subway employees 13 hours to make all of them.

Half of the sandwiches went to day-shift workers and the other half served as dinner for night-shift workers.

Amberly Pahut, senior director of philanthropy at Billings Clinic, says acts of kindness like this really make a difference.

"Our staff that are on the frontlines are incredibly taxed. They are working tirelessly and incredibly long hours and to know that this community is rallying behind them and thinking about them through a gesture such as bringing in lunch or dinner... it means the world to them," Pahut said.

"We decided that we'd do something to give back to the community," Brian Godfrey, director of human resources at Subway said. "We know that the medical staff is extremely overwhelmed. COVID-19 has hit every one of us super hard."

The team of Subway employees say they put love into every single sandwich.