Study shows having a college degree widens gender pay gap

The United States Census Bureau releases a new study that shows having a college degree widens the gender earnings gap.

Many people go to college for the purpose of being able to find better paying jobs. The United States Census Bureau finds among the educated, women earn 74 cents for every dollar men make, which is less than the 78 cents for workers without a college degree.

Julie Kraft has a bachelor's degree and is a treatment support specialist at Ponderosa Elementary School . KULR-8 asked her if she sees the gap where she works.

"I don't see it in the schools as much either, but I do believe that it's out there and I believe that it's unfair."

While workers with a bachelor's degree earn about double of that of their co-workers without a college education, the difference between men's and women's earnings widens with more education.

"I don't see that difference in our profession because we don't have a lot of males," Rodriguez said. "However, I do see it in my husband's workplace where men are paid more versus women."

Tiffany Rodriguez is a first grade teacher at Ponderosa Elementary who said it's sad to think people are paid differently based on their gender. She said she would have liked to think the gap was narrowing.

Ryan Pekins has a bachelor's as well and teaches at Newman Elementary.

"That would be the hope right? In a democracy, that we have equality and regardless of your gender that you're treated fairly but I think that that's systemic issue from a long time ago in our country and we're working to make progress but obviously, we're not there all the way."

Pekins said he doesn't see a gender gap at his place of work, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist. He said he's not surprised and is always hopeful that the gap will change over time.

"It's sad and unfortunate, but I have hope for the future," Pekins said. "As a teacher, I'm always trying to empower the students. Especially my female students to believe in themselves and know that they are, of course, equal to other males out there."

The U.S. Census Bureau adds age and job choice can affect the size of the pay gap.